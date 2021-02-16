Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 7,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,532 shares of company stock worth $8,350,135. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

