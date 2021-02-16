IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $15.00 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00005539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $15.00 million and $320,037.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

