iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Update

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,330,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 41,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

