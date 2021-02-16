iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $133.40 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in iRobot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth $6,240,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.