Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,202.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

