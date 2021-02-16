iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.45

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

