iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,321,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.43. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $96.26.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.