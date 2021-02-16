iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Consolidated Planning Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,915,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.