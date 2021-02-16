iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $76.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

