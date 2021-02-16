iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,429 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. 118,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.