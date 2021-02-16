iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.42

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.42 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,900,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,600,000 after acquiring an additional 723,559 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IOO)

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.