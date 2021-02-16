iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 356.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,740 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,721,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 223,219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 160,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,807. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.