iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) shares were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 30,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 47,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

