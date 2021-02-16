iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.36

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 64807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 575.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

