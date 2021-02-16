iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,449 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $36,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

