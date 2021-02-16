iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $312.65

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $312.65 and last traded at $312.64, with a volume of 69 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.13.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.