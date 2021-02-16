iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 645.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,091 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

ACWX opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

