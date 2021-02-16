iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lowered by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,830,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. 891,690 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47.

