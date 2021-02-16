iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $153.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.