iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $238.83

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $238.83 and last traded at $238.78, with a volume of 71 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

