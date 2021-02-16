iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $139.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

