iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,266 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after buying an additional 1,319,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

