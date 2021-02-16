iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. 207,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,476. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

