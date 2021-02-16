J Thomas Mason Sells 5,500 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00.

J Thomas Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00.

NYSE MHO traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 324,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,603. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

