Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.21.

JACK stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

