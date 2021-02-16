Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $767,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 37,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

