James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $32.08 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

