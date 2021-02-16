Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288 over the last three months.

Get Jamf alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

JAMF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 380,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,603. Jamf has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.