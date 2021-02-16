Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 893 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period.

BATS IBML opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

