Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $111.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940 in the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

