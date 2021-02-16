Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 985 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

