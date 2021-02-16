Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

