Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Polaris by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 370.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

