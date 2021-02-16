Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

