Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

USNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

