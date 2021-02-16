Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) to Buy

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WKPPF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Workspace Group stock remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

