JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Down 5%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 519,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 333,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.