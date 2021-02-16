Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 569,769 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,421,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,555. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $245.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.72.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.