Jennison Associates LLC Buys 3,632,789 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.29% of Snowflake worth $1,027,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of SNOW traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.58. 45,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,214. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.61.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.