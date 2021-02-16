Jennison Associates LLC Has $238.53 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 819,389 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $238,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,197. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,782 shares of company stock worth $22,521,617 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

