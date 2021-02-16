Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $544,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,903,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Humana by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,327,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

HUM stock traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,221. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.