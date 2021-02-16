Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,092,694 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $173,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.61. 87,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

