JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

FROG traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.23. 1,212,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,569. JFrog has a 1-year low of $57.14 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

