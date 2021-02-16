JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $82.00 at KeyCorp

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. JFrog has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,469,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

