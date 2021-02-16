Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Tops $0.0368

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $121,748.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00901892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049564 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.39 or 0.05160631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

