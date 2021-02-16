JNB Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JNB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,445. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

