JNB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,422 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

IEMG traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 119,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,573,041. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

