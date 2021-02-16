JNB Advisors LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.3% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. 18,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,624. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,672,199. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

