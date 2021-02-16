JNB Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. 17,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

