Jobchain Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $81,617.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,853,082,466 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

